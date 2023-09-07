Jaganannaku Chebudam on Sept 8

Parvathipuram: The district administration decided to conduct Jaganannaku Chebudam programme in mandal-level on every Wednesday and Friday.

The district collector Nishant Kumar conducted a meeting regarding this at Collectorate on Wednesday.

He said that the government issued a G.O No 1775, stating to conduct the programme at mandal-level twice in a week.

As per the instructions, all steps have been taken to organise the programme in all mandals starting from coming Friday, September 8, 2023. The first mandal-level Jaganannaku Chebudam programme will be conducted at Seethanagaram mandal, he said.

The programme will be conducted from 10 am at Mandal Parishad office and appealed to public to submit their grievances. He said that the government is giving top priority to redress public grievance.

R Govinda Rao, joint collector, C Vishnu Charan, project officer, ITDA , Parvathipuram and J Venkata Rao, District Revenue Officer attended the programme.