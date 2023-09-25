Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes interacts with RINL management

Visakhapatnam: Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Ananta Nayak interacted with CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Personnel) SC Pandey and other senior officials of RINL here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Atul Bhatt briefed that in every domain of activities, RINL is committed to follow presidential directives in letter and spirit for the welfare of SCs and STs.

The CMD mentioned that the company is following prescribed reservation in recruitment of Scheduled Tribes and also extending several concessions.

Atul Bhatt informed that the RINL has been organising awareness programmes to SC and ST Employees Welfare Association and conducting medical and eye screening camps in the tribal villages of Visakhapatnam on regular basis.

Further, the CMD informed that RINL has also been contributing significantly for the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribes especially in the area of health, education, drinking water, sports and rural development, etc.

The Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes appreciated the sustained efforts of the management in working for the welfare of SC and ST employees.

Later, he interacted with the representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s (VSP) SC and ST Employees’ Welfare Association and discussed their issues.

Joint secretary of National Commission for ST Konthang Touthang, Director of National Commission for ST Jayant J Sarode and senior officials of RINL were present.