Live
- Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala
- JC Prabhakar kept under house arrest
- Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km
- SC to hear Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday
- The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible: Elon Musk
- Nuakhai celebrated for 40 days in 5 phases in Kalahandi
- PM flags off Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
- There will be a day when mob will attack Muslims in Parliament: Owaisi
- Women’s Reservation Bill: CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles in its implementation
- Indians appearing in TOEFL on the rise
Just In
Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes interacts with RINL management
RINL is committed to follow presidential directives in letter and spirit for the welfare of SCs and STs
Visakhapatnam: Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Ananta Nayak interacted with CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Personnel) SC Pandey and other senior officials of RINL here on Sunday.
During the meeting, Atul Bhatt briefed that in every domain of activities, RINL is committed to follow presidential directives in letter and spirit for the welfare of SCs and STs.
The CMD mentioned that the company is following prescribed reservation in recruitment of Scheduled Tribes and also extending several concessions.
Atul Bhatt informed that the RINL has been organising awareness programmes to SC and ST Employees Welfare Association and conducting medical and eye screening camps in the tribal villages of Visakhapatnam on regular basis.
Further, the CMD informed that RINL has also been contributing significantly for the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribes especially in the area of health, education, drinking water, sports and rural development, etc.
The Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes appreciated the sustained efforts of the management in working for the welfare of SC and ST employees.
Later, he interacted with the representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s (VSP) SC and ST Employees’ Welfare Association and discussed their issues.
Joint secretary of National Commission for ST Konthang Touthang, Director of National Commission for ST Jayant J Sarode and senior officials of RINL were present.