Mobile campaign to highlight business, management courses

Visakhapatnam: In a step to make management and technology education more accessible to students across the region, ‘admissions on wheels’ was launched in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

After launching it, IIAM business school officials mentioned that the the first of its kind mobile campaign aimed at taking higher education opportunities to the doorstep of aspiring students. The initiative will facilitate on-the-spot counselling and admissions into BBA and BCA programmes affiliated to Andhra University and AICTE-approved post graduate diploma in management (PGDM).

The mobile admission unit, equipped with trained counsellors and digital facilities, will travel across various towns and cities, guiding students through the application process, clarifying course details. Former VC of Acharya Nagarjuna University V Balamohan Das, Director general, IIAM V Krishna Mohan, dean and director SP Ravindra, among others, flagged off the campaign.