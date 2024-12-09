Modernisation works at Rajiv Indoor Stadium gain momentum

Visakhapatnam: The modernisation works of Rajiv Indoor Stadium at Vikas Nagar of Gajuwaka constituency are in progress at a fast pace. After the alliance government came to power, the work for the stadium gained momentum. The modernisation work was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. Walking track around the stadium, toilets, stadium roof, quality wood flooring, drinking water facilities are being arranged as part of it. Similarly, a swimming pool complex is being developed for another Rs 2 crore at a half an acre land earmarked for it. Most of these works have reached the final stage. About 15 years ago, an indoor stadium was built with modern facilities in the 65th ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation represented by the then Mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao.

However, many problems rose thereafter due to lack of maintenance.

The wooden flooring in the stadium was damaged, the ceiling developed cracks, the tiles of the walking track were impacted, the water supply system was damaged and there was no water facility for the toilets and the garden. Due to this, sportsmen and walkers were unable to utilise the stadium for the purpose it was developed.

Also, the swimming pool that was built opposite the stadium remained incomplete for the past few years. Keeping the requests from various quarters in view, corporator Boddu Narasimha Patrudu brought the issue to the GVMC officials and a proposal of modernisation of the indoor stadium was brought to the attention of the GVMC council. Following which, two years ago Rs 8 crore was sanctioned and the works started a year ago. The incomplete swimming pool in front of the stadium was completely removed. A new swimming pool is being constructed on a vacant land of the stadium. GVMC engineering officials said that the construction work will be completed by March end next year and the indoor stadium will be made operational for the public thereafter.