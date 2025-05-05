Live
Online entrance test for Ph D on May 25
GITAM announced the schedule for its Ph.D. admission process for the academic year 2025–2026.
Visakhapatnam:
The institution will conduct an online entrance test on May 25 for Ph D programmes across its Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru campuses, informed GITAM Research and Development Cell director Satyanarayana V Nandury. A separate entrance test for the pharmacy discipline will be held on June 1st, catering specifically to aspirants in the pharmaceutical sciences. GITAM offers full-time doctoral research opportunities across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including engineering, science, management, humanities and social sciences, pharmacy, law, architecture and public policy.
Admission to Ph D programme is based on performance in the entrance test followed by a personal interview, which will be held between June 5 and 20. The final list of selected candidates will be announced shortly after the completion of the interview process. In a move to encourage high-quality research, GITAM is offering a monthly fellowship of Rs 33,000 to all full-time Ph D scholars under the institution’s Ph D fellowship scheme.
Applications must be submitted online by May 12. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official research admissions portal and complete the application process by logging on to: https://researchadmissions.gitam.edu