Over decades, Vizag’s civic body emerges into a major corporation

Visakhapatnam: From the establishment of Voluntary Municipal Association in 1858 to the creation of Municipal Corporation in 1979 and the formation of GVMC in 2005, the civic body has emerged as one of major corporations in the State.

The history of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (VMC), now Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), mirrors the remarkable transformation of the City of Destiny from a small coastal settlement to a crucial urban centre in Andhra Pradesh.

The origins of municipal administration in Visakhapatnam trace back to 1858, when a Voluntary Municipal Association was established under Madras Presidency during the British rule to address the civic needs of the expanding town. During late 19th and early 20th centuries, Visakhapatnam witnessed significant development with the expansion of railway connectivity, port-related activities, educational institutions and commercial establishments. The growing population and expanding economic activities increased the demand for better roads, drainage facilities, drinking water supply, sanitation and other civic amenities. The municipal administration gradually strengthened its services to keep pace with the town’s development.

A major milestone in the city’s civic history was achieved in 1979, when the Andhra Pradesh government upgraded Visakhapatnam Municipality into Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation under Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Act, 1979.

Another significant chapter began on November 21, 2005, when the State government established Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. The expanded civic body incorporated the erstwhile Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Gajuwaka Municipality and 32 surrounding villages and gram panchayat areas. This expansion brought several developing residential and industrial areas under a unified municipal administration, facilitating more coordinated planning and infrastructure development.

The expansion continued in August 2013, when Anakapalli and Bheemunipatnam municipalities were incorporated into GVMC. With these additions, the corporation’s geographical jurisdiction expanded considerably, covering approximately 640 square kilometres.

GVMC’s expansion reflected Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a major industrial, commercial, educational and port city on India’s eastern coast. As new residential neighbourhoods, industrial corridors and commercial centres have developed, the corporation faced the continuing challenge of balancing urban expansion with the delivery of essential civic services.

Over the decades, Visakhapatnam’s municipal administration has undergone a remarkable transformation. Today, GVMC stands as a key corporation in the city’s governance, responsible for meeting the civic needs of a rapidly developing metropolitan region and supporting its aspirations for future growth.