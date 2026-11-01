Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Nellore
News

Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla issuing security instructions to police officers outside the DKW Government College election distribution centre in Nellore on Saturday
X

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla issuing security instructions to police officers outside the DKW Government College election distribution centre in Nellore on Saturday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Nellore: District Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla announced on Saturday that comprehensive, multi-tiered security arrangements have been finalized for the municipal elections taking place across Nellore Municipal Corporation, Buchireddypalem, and Atmakur municipalities on Sunday.

Inspecting the main poll material distribution hub at DKW College in Nellore city, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla reviewed security coverage, ballot box logistics, and the dispatch of polling personnel. To check unauthorized entries, borders and outskirts surrounding Nellore and Buchireddypalem have been completely sealed, with continuous aerial vigilance maintained through drone cameras.

Detailing security measures, the SP stated that sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations are being monitored using webcasting, special surveillance teams, and extra force deployments.

The security setup includes route mobile patrols, striking units, special striking forces, flying squads, and dedicated pickets.

Warning against law enforcement violations, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla assured citizens of complete protection and urged them to vote fearlessly. She instructed field officers to enforce the mandatory 100-metre restriction zone around polling stations and maintain tight surveillance at strong rooms and counting centres.

Under the SP’s directives, Nellore Town ASP Deeksha monitored distribution at DKW College for NMC, Nellore Rural DSP inspected operations at DNLR College for Buchireddypalem, and Atmakur DSP supervised preparations at Andhra Engineering College for Atmakur municipality. All election materials and polling teams reached their assigned stations safely by Saturday evening.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Dr Ajitha VejendlaNellore Municipal ElectionsDKW College HubNellore Police SecurityAP Urban Local Body Polls
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X