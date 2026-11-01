Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls

Nellore: District Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla announced on Saturday that comprehensive, multi-tiered security arrangements have been finalized for the municipal elections taking place across Nellore Municipal Corporation, Buchireddypalem, and Atmakur municipalities on Sunday.

Inspecting the main poll material distribution hub at DKW College in Nellore city, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla reviewed security coverage, ballot box logistics, and the dispatch of polling personnel. To check unauthorized entries, borders and outskirts surrounding Nellore and Buchireddypalem have been completely sealed, with continuous aerial vigilance maintained through drone cameras.

Detailing security measures, the SP stated that sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations are being monitored using webcasting, special surveillance teams, and extra force deployments.

The security setup includes route mobile patrols, striking units, special striking forces, flying squads, and dedicated pickets.

Warning against law enforcement violations, SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla assured citizens of complete protection and urged them to vote fearlessly. She instructed field officers to enforce the mandatory 100-metre restriction zone around polling stations and maintain tight surveillance at strong rooms and counting centres.

Under the SP’s directives, Nellore Town ASP Deeksha monitored distribution at DKW College for NMC, Nellore Rural DSP inspected operations at DNLR College for Buchireddypalem, and Atmakur DSP supervised preparations at Andhra Engineering College for Atmakur municipality. All election materials and polling teams reached their assigned stations safely by Saturday evening.