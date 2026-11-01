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VSU promotes drug-free society
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Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, organized the 100-Day Nasha Mukt Yuva Programme and National Unity Day celebrations on Saturday.
Addressing students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao urged youth to stay away from drugs and actively promote national integration. He paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his historic role in unifying India. Registrar Prof K Suneetha and Principal Prof T Veera Reddy stressed the importance of discipline and social responsibility.
NSS Units I and V organized an awareness rally and administered a drug-free pledge to students.
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