Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8

Tirumala: The traditional and sacred festival of Deepavali Asthanam will be grandly celebrated at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on November 8.

According to temple authorities, the formal temple court assembly will take place between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM at the Bangaru Vakili inside the sanctum sanctorum. As part of the solemn ritual, the processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy, flanked by His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, will be offered special prayers while seated on the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam directly facing Garudalwar.

Simultaneously, Sri Vishvaksena, the commander-in-chief of the Lord’s army, will be enshrined on another pedestal to the left of Malayappa Swamy, facing the southern direction. Priests will perform special pujas, offer traditional harati, and present sacred prasadams to the deities, marking the solemn conclusion of the morning Asthanam proceedings.

Later in the evening at 5:00 PM, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will participate in the Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva. Following the illuminative ritual, the deities will be taken on a majestic procession along the four Mada Streets surrounding the temple to bestow blessings upon thousands of assembled devotees. To accommodate the elaborate ritualistic schedule and manage pilgrim crowds, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially cancelled all virtual and physical Arjitha Sevas—including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Arjitha Brahmotsavam—on November 8.

Regular temple rituals will resume following the conclusion of the Deepavali festivities.