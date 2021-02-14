Panel formed to probe into Dumuku accident

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, District Collector V Vinay Chand, among others visited King George Hospital where the Dumuku road accident victims are getting treated.

The bus accident claimed four persons on Friday night at the 15th hairpin bend of the ghat road in the village. The mini bus was carrying 26 persons. Of them, four died, including an eight-month-old infant. To help provide better treatment to the accident victims, four medical teams were formed. This apart, a committee has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the accident under the Joint Collector's supervision, the Tourism Minister said.

While 22 persons were getting treated at KGH, two of the injured were shifted to intensive care unit. The deceased were identified as K Satyanarayana (50), K Saritha (38), K Latha (45) and K Nitya (8 months). They belonged to the same family. The tourists started their journey from Hyderabad on February 10. The accident took place on Friday night.

The Ministers met the injured in the hospital and interacted with them. They also spoke to the doctors and took stock of the treatment provided to the accident victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities concerned to provide quality treatment to the accident victims.