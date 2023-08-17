People express their grievances during Jana Vani

Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: A number of women, differently-abled persons and youths waited in queue lines to handover their grievances to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
As a part of the Varahi Yatra, the JSP organised 'Jana Vani' programme and received grievances from various sections of people.
Monitored by JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, the event saw many approaching Pawan Kalyan to express their grievances.
Speaking on the occasion, the JSP PAC chairman said the party reached out to the accident victims family. "Today, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is handing over five cheques of Rs.5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in a road accident," he stated.
Among several others, issues related to land, political and pattas were discussed at the forum in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.