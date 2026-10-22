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Rail nursery promotes a healthier environment
Visakhapatnam: Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager of Visakhapatnam Division, and Jyotsna Bohra, president, South Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCoRWWO), visited the dedicated rail nursery at Railway Colony, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The dedicated rail nursery was established to enhance greenery and promote a healthy, clean and eco-friendly environment across railway premises. The nursery supplies a variety of saplings for plantation in railway colonies and office premises, supporting the development of green spaces and improving the overall environment.
The initiative reflects Visakhapatnam Division’s commitment to environmental sustainability and promoting plantation activities across railway establishments. The availability of different sapling varieties will facilitate plantation and encourage maintenance of greener surroundings for railway employees and their families. The initiative underscores the importance of environmental conservation and collective efforts towards building a greener and healthier railway ecosystem.
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