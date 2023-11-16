Rajamahendravaram: Governor S Abdul Nazir invited for International Telugu Mahasabhalu

Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP) in collaboration with Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will organise the second ‘International Telugu Mahasabhalu’ in Rajamahendravaram from January 5, 2024. Governor S Abdul Nazir was invited to attend the Mahasabhalu.

President of Andhra Saraswata Parishad Ghazal Srinivas and founder of Chaitanya institutions KVV Satyanarayana Raju said that on the occasion of Rajarajanarendra’s coronation festival and the millennium year of Nannaya’s Andhra Maha Bharatha, the Mahasabhalu will be held on the premises of GIET in Rajamahendravaram.

They said that Governor Abdul Nazir has been invited as the chief guest for the opening ceremony to be held on January 5.