Live
- Anantapur: Call to prevent child marriages
- How to add your signature to documents on iPhone
- India will be 3rd largest economy by 2027: FM
- IT, banking, oil & gas stocks fuel market rally
- Kurnool: Drought, lack of works pushing people to migration
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 16, 2023
- Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be
- Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking
- Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy
- TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Governor S Abdul Nazir invited for International Telugu Mahasabhalu
Highlights
Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP) in collaboration with Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will organise the second ‘International Telugu Mahasabhalu’ in Rajamahendravaram from January 5, 2024. Governor S Abdul Nazir was invited to attend the Mahasabhalu.
Rajamahendravaram : Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP) in collaboration with Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will organise the second ‘International Telugu Mahasabhalu’ in Rajamahendravaram from January 5, 2024. Governor S Abdul Nazir was invited to attend the Mahasabhalu.
President of Andhra Saraswata Parishad Ghazal Srinivas and founder of Chaitanya institutions KVV Satyanarayana Raju said that on the occasion of Rajarajanarendra’s coronation festival and the millennium year of Nannaya’s Andhra Maha Bharatha, the Mahasabhalu will be held on the premises of GIET in Rajamahendravaram.
They said that Governor Abdul Nazir has been invited as the chief guest for the opening ceremony to be held on January 5.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS