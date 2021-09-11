Simhachalam temple bags ISO certificate

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been awarded ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 9001: 2015 certification.

HYM International Certifications Private Limited, a third-party audit and certification body, examined all the parameters before awarding the ISO certification to the temple.

Sharing the details of the certification here on Saturday, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the award was accorded to the temple in recognition of the facilities provided to the devotees, quality service offered by the employees, cleanliness and greenery maintained at the premises of the Devasthanam.

Further, he informed that the HYM International Certifications Private Limited issued the certificate based on the organisation standards and that the temple met all the required parameters.

Elaborating on the development aspects, the minister mentioned that works worth Rs 54 crore will be initiated through the PRASAD scheme soon.

The focus will be on enhancing accommodation along with a host of other amenities, he added. The ISO certification tag of the Simhachalam temple, the minister stated, is a reflection of promoting Hinduism and culture in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Officer of the temple MV Surya Kala said, "We have been providing information to HYM International Certifications Private Limited at periodic intervals about the quality services provided in the temple for the past six months through the auditor."

Currently, the food and safety auditing are in progress at the temple and the authorities concerned exuded confidence that another ISO certification would be received soon.