Srikakulam: YSRCP activists belonging to 300 families join TDP

Srikakulam : As many as 300 YSRCP families joined the TDP in Palasa Assembly constituency on Friday.

They have joined the TDP in the presence of the party State president and Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and party Palasa Assembly constituency in-charge G Sirisha. Mandal and village-level YSRCP leaders in the constituency had some differences with the party local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju. Hence, they took a decision to quit the ruling party and join the TDP.

YSRCP leaders D Hemababu, M Kamalamma and others had rifts with the Minister. Unable to sail with him these leaders along with their followers joined the TDP. Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said that more YSRCP leaders will join the TDP in the coming days.