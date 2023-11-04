  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Srikakulam: YSRCP activists belonging to 300 families join TDP

Srikakulam: YSRCP activists belonging to 300 families join TDP
x
Highlights

As many as 300 YSRCP families joined the TDP in Palasa Assembly constituency on Friday.

Srikakulam : As many as 300 YSRCP families joined the TDP in Palasa Assembly constituency on Friday.

They have joined the TDP in the presence of the party State president and Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and party Palasa Assembly constituency in-charge G Sirisha. Mandal and village-level YSRCP leaders in the constituency had some differences with the party local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju. Hence, they took a decision to quit the ruling party and join the TDP.

YSRCP leaders D Hemababu, M Kamalamma and others had rifts with the Minister. Unable to sail with him these leaders along with their followers joined the TDP. Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said that more YSRCP leaders will join the TDP in the coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X