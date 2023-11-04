Live
- Eluru: Special plan for election security, says Collector Prasanna Venkatesh
- Boys Hostel Movie OTT Release Date Revealed
- 100 Congress leaders join BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Musheerabad BJP candidate thanks Modi for giving priority to BCs
- Kukatpally Congress candidate campaigns in Balaji Nagar, learns people problems
- Vijayawada: Tobacco, alcohol causative agents for cancer says Prof T Srikumar
- Door-to-door campaign of BRS leaders
- Pioneering 5G Technology: Transforming Industries and Enhancing Consumer Experiences
- Vijayawada: Sarpanches demand return of FC funds
- Tirumala: Rs 300 SSD tickets to be released online on Nov 10
Just In
Srikakulam: YSRCP activists belonging to 300 families join TDP
As many as 300 YSRCP families joined the TDP in Palasa Assembly constituency on Friday.
Srikakulam : As many as 300 YSRCP families joined the TDP in Palasa Assembly constituency on Friday.
They have joined the TDP in the presence of the party State president and Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and party Palasa Assembly constituency in-charge G Sirisha. Mandal and village-level YSRCP leaders in the constituency had some differences with the party local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju. Hence, they took a decision to quit the ruling party and join the TDP.
YSRCP leaders D Hemababu, M Kamalamma and others had rifts with the Minister. Unable to sail with him these leaders along with their followers joined the TDP. Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said that more YSRCP leaders will join the TDP in the coming days.