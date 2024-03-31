Srikalahasti: TDP chief launches counter attack on Jagan

Srikalahasti : Responding to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s repeated criticisms questioning his mark in governance, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu launched a counter-offensive during his address in Srikalahasti Praja Galam public meeting on Saturday night. He presented a catalogue of achievements as evidence of his tenure's success, highlighting accomplishments such as attracting the Celkon industry to Srikalahasti constituency, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, maintaining stable power tariffs throughout his five-year term, and conducting eight DSCs over his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister.

In stark contrast, Naidu lambasted Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance, citing examples such as driving out industrialists, introducing counterfeit liquor brands, skyrocketing monthly power bills from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, frequent power cuts and failing to conduct any DSC exams during his five-year term. Naidu further criticised the delivery of a Dalit’s body to their doorstep during Jagan's tenure, contrasting it with his own efforts in implementing various schemes for Dalits.



Dwelling more on his legacy, Naidu emphasised his investment of Rs 68,000 crore in irrigation projects and completion of 72 per cent of the Polavaram project works. He highlighted the lack of infrastructural development under Jagan's rule, noting the absence of new roads or drainage systems. He also criticised Jagan's welfare schemes, alleging that they burdened the people while claiming to offer minimal financial aid.



Saying that development means the increase in the income of the poor, Naidu compared budget allocations, stating that TDP spent 19.15 per cent on welfare during their governance, whereas YSRCP allocated only 15 per cent. He positioned TDP as a pro-welfare government and branded YSRCP's governance as crisis-ridden.

Allaying fears in the minds of minorities induced by YSRCP about TDP’s association with BJP, Naidu said that he was in the NA during 1996-2004 and again during 2014-19 and the state witnessed a rapid pace of development. He pledged to safeguard the interests of Muslims, minorities, SCs, STs, and BCs.

He outlined plans for comprehensive development, including transforming Tirupati-Nellore-Chennai into a tri-city hub which has the advantages of ports and airports. He recalled the development of Srikalahasti into an electronic hub and attracted various electronics industries. He highlighted the establishment of prestigious institutes like IIT and IISER in Srikalahasti constituency post-bifurcation.



Naidu assured to develop Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam as a temple tourism hub. Saying that there are only 44 days left for the polling, he said that people should be well prepared to teach the YSRCP government a lesson by electing TDP’s Sudheer Reddy as MLA and BJP’s Varaprasad with huge majorities.



In a scathing attack on local YSRCP legislator Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Naidu accused him of extortion and intimidation. He warned against false cases being filed against TDP workers and asserted that the MLA would face consequences. BJP leaders Kola Anand, Munisubramanyam and Jana Sena leader Vinutha and others also attended the event.

