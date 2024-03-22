Suvidha app to obtain permission for poll campaigns

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar said that permission must be obtained for political parties to organise rallies and public meetings.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the CP briefed the role of the police during elections and informed that permission can be sought for campaigns, rallies and meetings through the Suvidha App.

If any technical errors appear while applying through the app, the CP said that party leaders can approach the concerned police station to seek permission.

The Returning Officer would look into these activities and give permission and the police will give an NOC.

Even for the door to door campaigns, the parties need to take permission, Ravi Shankar informed.

The CP said that three MCC teams have been formed in each constituency across the district.

A total of 21 teams formed to monitor the election process. They receive complaints and based on that would take appropriate action round the clock. He said that there will be a videographer and a police officer with the MCC team.

Further, Ravi Shankar said that rowdy sheeters and old criminals will closely be monitored. Party campaign offices can be set up 200-mt away from the polling booth, he informed.

The CP said CISF and RPF forces arrived in Visakhapatnam from the Centre and the election expenditure monitor cell would keep a vigil on expenditure made by the candidates.

Also, the CP advised the political party leaders and activists not to engage in personal attacks and refrain from posting or speaking on the basis of religion, caste and community. He appealed to the candidates and parties to ensure that the elections are conducted in a smooth manner without any hassles. Joint CP Fakeerappa, DCPs M Sathibabu and Ch Manikanta participated in the meeting.