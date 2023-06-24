Tailoring helps women get employed says Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said women can earn by nurturing their skills in tailoring.

Inaugurating a tailoring training centre in Pedagadili area here on Saturday, the Mayor mentioned that it would aid locals to get trained in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, she said tailoring throws a great opportunity for women to pick up designing assorted costumes and helps them in getting financially independent as well.

The Mayor mentioned that women can work from home too in the designing profession. She reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging small scale industries and extending financial assistance to tailors.