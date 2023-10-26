TDP MLA visits AU Skill Development Centre

Visakhapatnam: TDP former minister and North constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao paid a surprise visit to the Skill Development Centre (SDC) at Andhra University (AU) here on Thursday.

Earlier, police refused to allow Ganta Srinivasa Rao to go to the centre several times even as he tried to prove that the skill development centres were not fake as alleged by the YSRCP.

In the wake of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, the police prevented Srinivasa Rao from visiting the centre.

On Thursday, without informing anyone, he went with the TDP MLAs and inspected the Skill Development Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao expressed his grief that the SDC in AU has become a dumping yard. He said that it is painful to weaken the centre with a political motive.

The north constituency MLA expressed happiness over the students who met at the centre and said that the centre has benefited them.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao recalled that 20 lakh students across the state had applied for training at the SDCs.

He mentioned that 40 centres were started in 13 districts during the then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.

Further, the former minister said that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, the YSRCP government officials were promoting these SDCs were the best in India. "No matter how many times I wanted to visit the centre, the police stopped me, so I had to visit it all of a sudden," he mentioned.