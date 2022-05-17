Teachers union protests in Visakhapatnam over CPS abolition on SSC paper evaluation

Teachers' unions staged a massive protest in Visakhapatnam demanding the abolition of CPS, valuation of ten examination papers and other issues. A large number of teachers gathered at the Queen Mary School chanting slogans to fulfill their demands.



The teachers said that their problems had been brought to the notice of their superiors and the government many times but to no avail and that was why they had to go on strike.

They said in respect of valuation of Class X examination papers, Rs. 6 was given for the correction of 50 marks answer sheet and found fault that same prices is given for the valuation of 100 marks answer sheet.

The employees expressed concern that the government had shown stubborn attitude over implementing the PRC, DA and other arrears.