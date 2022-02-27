Three students arrive in Vizag from Ukraine

Visakhapatnam: K Vaishali from Srikakulam, Ch. Tejaswini and Surya Sai Kumar from East Godavari heaved a sigh of relief as they reached Visakhapatnam Airport from New Delhi on Sunday night.

The three students arrived in Visakhapatnam from war-torn Ukraine.

Holding a national flag, some of the locals and friends reached the airport to recieve them.

The students mentioned that they were able to board an evacuation flight safely with the support of the officials concerned. They expressed gratitude towards the embassy officials, Central and State governments for helping them in evacuating from Ukraine.