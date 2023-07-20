TNSF opposes anti-student policies of state government

Visakhapatnam: Opposing anti-student policies of the YSRCP government, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) state president MV Pranav Gopal has called for educational institutions to extend their support to the bandh scheduled on July 25.

Demanding steps to be taken to prevent rise in fee in private and corporate educational institutions, he appealed to the government to take appropriate measures to collect fees as prescribed by the government.

The TNSF state president mentioned that there is a need to take immediate action against private and corporate educational institutions operating without government permission.

Pranav Gopal demanded release of the arrears of education and accommodation allowance at the earliest.

He mentioned that the welfare hostels are in a bad condition and they should be modernised and provided better accommodation facilities.

A mega DSC should be announced and the appointments of junior lecturers, degree lecturers and assistant professors should be taken up immediately, Pranav Gopal demanded.