Vice President arrives at Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Visakhapatnam by a special train on Wednesday.

The Vice President was accorded a warm welcome at the railway station by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, among others.

As a part of his trip, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the 73rd annual national conference of Indian Psychiatric Society at Vizag Conventions on January 20.

On January 21, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to attend the first convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy at VMRDA Children's Arena in Siripuram.

The Vice President is on a four-day trip to Visakhapatnam and will be in the port city till January 22.