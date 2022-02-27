Visakhapatnam: MILAN-2022 begins on grand note

Visakhapatnam: Amid an enthusiastic participation of 39 friendly countries, the opening ceremony of the biennial multilateral naval exercise MILAN-2022 began on a grand note across the east coast in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. With 13 ships, 39 delegations and a maritime patrol aircraft, the global exercise exuded the essence of the theme 'Camaraderie, cohesion and collaboration'.



Inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, the ceremony at Eastern Naval Command's Samudrika witnessed a slew of events, including impressive cultural programmes and tableaux presentation. Marking the ceremony, a special day cover and a movie on the MILAN-2022 were unveiled.

The international exercise which continues till March 4 in two phases harbour and sea is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command for the first time in Visakhapatnam. The earlier editions were held at Port Blair under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The large congregation epitomises significance and potency of the event that aid in strengthening professional interaction, exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability, including multilateral operations, at sea.

Reflecting India's growing stature as a responsible and reliable partner in the maritime domain, the current edition of the MILAN has grown both in terms of its complexity and might. The platform aids in establishing regional synergy for achieving peace and building relations through cooperation and collaboration with friendly foreign navies. As a part of the exercise, an operational demo was held along the RK Beach.

As a part of the harbour phase of the exercise, a MILAN village has been set up at the Tarang Naval Institute, providing a glimpse of Indian culture to the visitors through a display of Indian handicrafts, art and cuisine from various parts of Andhra Pradesh. The village will also provide a venue for social interaction and cultural exchange between the participating navies.