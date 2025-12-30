Ganja-free district is main goal, says SP

Adilabad: The Adilabad District Police Headquarters conference hall, District SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, released the district’s annual crime report, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that from the first day of taking charge, efforts were made to build public trust in the police by introducing new, innovative methods that connect the police system closely with the people.

Special emphasis was placed on strengthening the SHE Team for the protection of women and children, and through Operation Jwala and Police Akka, reaching out to women and girl students.

To make Adilabad a ganja-free district, anti-drug committees were formed in schools and colleges, extensive awareness programs were conducted, and events like 5K runs against drugs were organized.

For preventing road accidents, hotspots and black spots were identified, rumble strips and engineering issues were addressed, police vehicles and cut-outs were placed, and awareness was spread through Road Safety Clubs. First-aid kits and CPR training were provided to reduce fatalities in accidents.

To reach remote tribal villages, awareness was created among youth about the importance of education, free medical camps were organized, blankets were distributed during winter, and volleyball kits were given to encourage youth in sports.

New recruits were given various training programs to ensure complete understanding of duties, and expert training was provided to enable speedy investigation of cases.