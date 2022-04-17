Visakhapatnam: Amma Vodi beneficiaries list will be cut short

Visakhapatnam: TDP mahila wing president V Anitha said new rules have come into force as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to bring down the count of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi scheme.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, she pointed out that making 75 percent attendance compulsory will make many mothers unavail the scheme as most children could not attend the classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By bringing in new rules, Anitha alleged, mothers will only be deprived of the benefit from Amma Vodi. "It shows how the state government is incapable of enforcing the scheme as promised," she alleged.

Further, she pointed out that many parents have made their wards join the government schools considering the Amma Vodi scheme. "But with a majority of them going to be out of the beneficiary list, people are regretting their decision," she stated.

Anitha added that the YSRCP government is bringing in 'impractical' rules to suit its convenience.