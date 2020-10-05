Visakhapatnam: Another arm of NAD flyover opened for traffic

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated another arm of the NAD flyover here on Sunday.



The second arm of the flyover from NAD to Gopalapatnam is now made available for the commuters. The launch of the upper rotary of the flyover from the Airport to the NSTL route is already being used.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Botcha said the complete flyover will be readied soon and made available for motorists. He said the two arms of NAD flyover that are currently available would aid in bringing down traffic congestion.

Next, the upper rotary work towards Marripalem route will be readied. MP M V V Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao and others participated in the launch.