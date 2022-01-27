Visakhapatnam: APERC virtual public hearing concludes

Visakhapatnam: Power tariff will be decided without any burden to anyone, APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy said on the concluding day of the public hearing on aggregate revenue requirement and tariff filing for the financial year 2022-23 here on Thursday.

APERC Chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy along with members P Rajagopal Reddy, Thakur Ram Singh attended the event held in a virtual mode.

A total of 60 persons participated in the event and spoke about tariff issues.

The CMDs responded to the objectors for their objections suitably. They said decisions would be taken to ensure a balance between the interests of consumers and the financial well-being of power companies.

Energy Deputy Secretary BAVP Kumar Reddy read out the Andhra Pradesh government's statement at a public referendum organised by the APERC. He said that state power companies are also among one of the power companies with the lowest distribution losses in the country.

However, State power companies are facing high fixed charge debts of Rs82,038 crore and losses of over Rs26,961 crore and other challenges. He said the State government was taking all possible steps to bail out the power companies from this financial crisis, Kumar Reddy said.

He stated the State government would support the APERC measures to ensure transparent and fair purchase of electricity, keeping in view the financial stability of power companies and the convenience of consumers.

Apart from steps considered to reduce electricity losses, he said DPRs worth Rs17,620 crore are sent to the Central Government to modernise the electrical system, install prepaid meters and training for employees under 'Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)'.

CMDs of APEPDCL, APSPDCL and APCPDCL K Santosha Rao, H Haranatha Rao, and Padma Janardhan Reddy respectively, APERC Secretary C Ramakrishna, APEPDCL directors K Rajabapaiah, BRamesh Prasad and D Chandram, among others, participated in the public hearing.