Visakhapatnam: Authors’ workshop throws insights into aspects of scientific publishing

Visakhapatnam: Scholarly journals have the responsibility to meticulously assess a manuscript before publishing in order to ensure the draft is free from any fabricated work, said Bentham Science Global Licensing Dead Dr Frans Lettenstrom.



Participating in an authors’ workshop organised recently by GITAM Deemed to be University Knowledge Resource Centre on the campus, he said that the purpose of science writing is not explaining what you did or what you learned but rather what you want your audience to understand.

He said that the authors, who are writing scientific articles or research papers, must know, understand and follow specific scientific writing style and format laid down by the target journals to avoid any form of risk rejection.

Bentham Science Global Licensing head Dr Frans Lettenstrom and Indian representative Kamal Babu interacted with academicians and researchers by providing valuable insights into the world of scientific publishing and academic writing.

The institution’s librarian Dr Siba Prasad Panda presided over the workshop.