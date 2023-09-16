Visakhapatnam: Ayush Ganesh, Panchamukha Ganapathi idols to dot Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam : This Ganesh Chaturthi, the tallest Ganesh idols are getting readied in Gajuwaka for the devotees. Involving popular idol makers, the organisers are going the extra mile to make the idols all the more special for the people of Visakhapatnam by installing 117-ft long and 112-ft long Ganesh idols at different pandals in Gajuwaka constituency.

Over 90 percent of the work at these pandals is coming to a close. Maha Ganapathi Yuva Jana Sangham near BHPV incorporates 21 varieties of aromatic substances and 108 herbs to design a 112-ft-long ‘Ayush Ganesh’. “The mandapam decoration will look similar to the Golden temple. The celebrations here will continue for 21 days, including performance of ‘homam’, abhishekam and special puja,” says B Trimurthulu, an organiser.

The idea of installing Ayush Ganesh is to promote health and wellness among people and conserve the environment, Trimurthulu informed. At Lanka Grounds, the tallest ‘Sri Anantha Panchamukha Maha Ganapathi’ is getting ready. Popular idol maker, known as ‘matti manishi’ from Telangana Kothakonda Nagesh is designing the idol with a team of 26 West Bengal-based artisans.

The pandal organiser K Ganesh of SV Entertainments said the 117-ft idol is being worked on for the past two months. “Here, the idol comes along with 35-ft Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy and six-ft Sri Varaha Lakshmi Swamy statues. Another highlight of the pandal is 117-kg of laddu will be offered to Lord Ganesh,” explains Ganesh.

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi exudes a special charm in Gajuwaka. The pandals installed here earlier also entered Guinness World Records. Popular idol makers from Khairatabad and other places are generally involved in making the idols at Gajuwaka. The idols that line up the locality are probably the tallest ones in North Andhra. This time too, the organisers are vying with one another to arrange the tallest idol in the area.