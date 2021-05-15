Visakhapatnam: Bed strength to be upgraded to 600 at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: Measures are in place to set up another 200 beds in addition to the existing 400 beds at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) announced here on Saturday.

At a review meeting held at the hospital with the health officials, the Minister said steps were also afoot to increase oxygen capacity to 15 KL from the present 10 KL.

Examining the facilities provided at VIMS, the Minister informed that the hospital will be upgraded to 600 beds in the next 10 days and the staff will be given training in the use of oxygen.

Speaking to the media after examining the helpdesk at the hospital, Alla Nani said the problems of KGH and VIMS were brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the officials to ensure better medical services in the hospitals.

Later, he interacted with the Covid patients through video-conference. The Minister said the stress was also on effective oxygen management and minimising wastage. Further, he said the private hospitals should allot Aarogyasri beds.

"Private hospitals that charge exorbitant price for the Covid treatment should be brought to the notice of the authorities.

And stringent action will be taken against those involved in the sale of Remdesivir injections in the black market," he stated.

Alla Nani was accompanied by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Joint Collectors M Venugopal Reddy and P Arun Babu, APEPDCL CMD S Nagalakshmi, among others.