Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao visits ENC

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao discussed the possibilities of developing Visakhapatnam as a hub in the arms manufacturing and arms export sector in the country. Visiting the Eastern Naval Command, GVL met Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to understand various services and facilities at the command in detail.

They included facilities provided to the defence personnel at the Eastern Naval Operations. Also, the MP addressed the importance of developing the Visakhapatnam region as an arms manufacturing and export hub in the country. Terming the ENC as the pride of the region, GVL said he would look forward to resolving any problem faced by the command at the local level. Speaking on the occasion, GVL informed that a low percentage of votes are cast in the general elections by the service personnel belonging to the defence forces and underlined the need to work on improving the same.

Responding to it, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said if required voter registration programmes would be organised for the naval personnel. GVL thanked the Vice Admiral for his support and assured that he will provide complete assistance for the registration of votes. Later, the naval insignia was presented to GVL on the occasion.