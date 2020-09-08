Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Somu Veerraju says BJP, Jana Sena will grow stronger

Visakhapatnam: The State government failed to control the series of attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju said here on Tuesday.



He warned that if the State government could not control the situation, the BJP will swing into action, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said the sentiments of the Hindus were hurt by the burning of a chariot at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. He said he had written a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute a committee with a sitting judge to inquire into the incident. Explaining the current state of temple lands, Veerraju said the BJP would work for the protection of Endowments lands across the State, including Simhachalam temple, and save them from encroachments.

Speaking about Amaravati development, he questioned what the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had done with Rs 7,200 crore given by the Centre to develop the capital.

Naidu did nothing but only made statements that he will develop Amaravati, Veerraju said. He alleged that farmers who gave lands for Amaravati were cheated by Naidu. He demanded to allot the plots for farmers as early as possible. He said thousands of acres of land were not needed to build the capital.

He made it clear that the BJP alliance with Jana Sena will grow stronger and would not ally with TDP in future. "Everyone remembers how much Chandrababu insulted Modi by wearing black shirts before the elections," he recalled. He said the fight against public issues would intensify in the coming days.