Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna checks tourist facilities in Lammasingi

Visakhapatnam: District Collector, A Mallikarjuna visited Visakhapatnam rural areas and examined various facilities provided to the public here on Thursday.

He visited Cheruvulavenam village in Lammasingi and interacted with the tourists. The tourist requested to provide lights on the road leading to the village behind the ponds, benches, drinking water facilities and a viewpoint. Responding to them, the Collector gave instructions to the authorities concerned to look into the same.

Later, Chowdupalli village secretariat work was examined before heading to Chintapalli coffee eco pulper unit centre.The Collector directed the authorities to set up an operation theatre at the community hospital to perform eye surgeries with necessary infrastructure.This apart, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of the road from Bimanapalli to Cheruvulavenam village with Rs.80 lakh under the 'Mission Connect Paderu', pet project of the Collector that aims at changing the landscape of road infrastructure in rural areas. Similarly, Mallikarjuna inaugurated Chintapalli village secretariat building constructed at a cost of Rs.40 lakh. Later, he paid a visit to strawberry fields at Lammasingi and spoke with the farmers.

Authorities concerned were advised to encourage cultivation of strawberry, broccoli and baby corn in the region. MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, ITDA PO R Gopala Krishna, Sub Collector V Abhishek, Chintapalli ASP Thushar Dudi, Tribal Welfare Department SE S Srinivas accompanied the Collector.