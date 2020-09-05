Visakhapatnam: Collector Vinay Chand inspects Naadu-Nedu works

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand visited D Suravaram village in V Madugula mandal to check the 'Naadu-Nedu' works in progress at KGBV school on Friday.



He examined the nine parameters of the 'Naadu-Nedu' works, including construction of compound wall, painting, toilets, drinking water supply and green boards. Later, the Collector interacted with Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha Mallikarjuna Reddy about the funds spent under Naadu-Nedu scheme.

Talking to one of the group committee members, Vinay Chand asked if any other facilities require funds. The Collector said there should not be any defect in quality.

Meanwhile, the Collector also paid a surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre at Pedabayalu. He expressed dissatisfaction over the management of the hospital. He asked about the number of outpatients visiting the hospital and stock of drugs available at the PHC. ITDA PO S Venkateswar and Panchayat Raj SE Sudhakar Reddy participated in the visit.