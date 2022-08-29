Visakhapatnam: CPI calls for fight against power reforms

Visakhapatnam: CPI national secretary K Narayana called upon people to fight against the power reforms being implemented by the Central and State governments. Addressing the 27th CPI state mahasabha here on Sunday, he opined that the protests and agitations are nothing new to the Communist Party leaders and there is a need to change the pattern of the movement in accordance with the evolving times. The CPI national secretary mentioned that the new generation should be given top priority and invited to join the party. He appealed to the party cadre to expand the party's activities through social media platforms.

Further, Narayana gave a lecture on the political developments of the country and the state, the duties of the CPI party and the participation of the public associations. Former MLC PJ Chandra Sekhara Rao said the BJP government was in the process of handing over profit-making companies like banks, insurance, oil, gas, railways and defence sectors to the corporate management.

The 27th mahasabha resolved to play an active role in various agitations as the life of the people became miserable. CPI national general secretary D Raja, state secretary K Rama Krishna, state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, among others, were present.