Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Michaung to make landfall in TN

Visakhapatnam/Chennai : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Michaung, over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday. It is likely to make landfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh the next day. As a result, the IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert over Tamil Nadu, as well as coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh for Sunday and Monday. Cyclone Michaung is the fourth tropical cyclone of the year over the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Navy, which is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm, said the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has put all personnel and platforms on high state of readiness and is prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Relief Operations when the need arises.

Considering the safety aspects of a large number of spectators, naval assets and personnel involved in the complex naval demonstrations planned as a part of the ‘Navy Day’ celebrations, a few Navy Day activities namely Op Demo and the C-in-C's 'At Home' function in Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled depending on the weather condition.

In view of the impending cyclone and associated inclement weather, the dates of Naval Operational Display and full-dress rehearsal have been tentatively postponed. While the Op Demo full-dress rehearsal, earlier scheduled on December 2, are likely to be held on December 8. Also, the Naval Operational Display final demo scheduled on December 4 is likely to be organised on December 10.

Meanwhile, all Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the state administrations to render assistance as and when required.

As a part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving teams, medical personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the East Coast.

Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material depending on the requirement.