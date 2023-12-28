Visakhapatnam: Disgruntled ruling party MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav walks into Pawan Kalyan team

Visakhapatnam :From a Member of Legislative Council to a corporator and a constituency coordinator, a host of YSRCP leaders either submitted their resignation to their posts or switched loyalties.

Apparently, the trend seems to be catching up in Visakhapatnam. The recent one defecting to Jana Sena Party is MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who joined the JSP at Mangalagiri in the presence of the party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday. And it’s official now.

Belonging to the Yadava community, Vamsi’s decision over shaking hands with the JSP chief did come as a shock to the party cadre as he was with the YSRCP ever since its inception. Back in 2014, Vamsi contested against Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu from TDP and lost the seat, while he was denied the party ticket he eyed for in the subsequent polls as the segment was contested by Akkramani Vijaya Nirmala from Visakhapatnam east constituency. Even in the recent Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation polls, he aspired for Mayor’s post. As the party high command zeroed in on Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari for the Mayor’s post, it did come as a big disappointment for Vamsi once again. In 2021, Vamsi got elected as MLC in the local bodies’ quota. However, he could not settle for what he got in the bargain. “I want to be elected by the people as an MLA from any segment in Visakhapatnam. Even when I was with the YSRCP from the day-one of its inception, it is unfortunate that the party high command is instilling trust among those who are incapable,” Vamsi lamented.

After shifting allegiance, Vamsi mentioned that some of his supporters are following suit soon.

Earlier this month, YSRCP’s 39th ward corporator and AP Pollution Control Board member Mohammed Sadiq along with Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy’s son and YSRCP Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Tippala Devan Reddy submitted resignation to their posts.

Disgruntled over ward issues, Sadiq, who joined the JSP, expressed confidence that the JSP-TDP combine is sure to form the government next.

In the meantime, the meeting of YSRCP MLAs with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created a flutter among political circles. Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Pendurthi MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj and Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar met the CM as he called on them.