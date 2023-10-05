Visakhapatnam: Gaganyaan, interplanetary space missions line up next

Visakhapatnam : After scripting history following a triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the South Pole of moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has a list of space missions to be launched with ‘Gaganyaan’ falling next.

At present, the trials for the mission are in a significant phase as the national space agency is working towards launching the first unmanned mission soon. While the crew is undergoing intense training, new technology, human centric systems and infrastructure are being developed for the ensuing project of the ISRO.

A lot of activities are in progress for Gaganyaan. “However, after the successful launch of a series of unmanned missions, manned mission will be followed. In any project, human safety takes precedence,” says G. Appanna, scientist of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota and chairman of the organising sub-committee, Visakhapatnam region.

Stressing that space sector has a lot of scope, Appanna opines that over the years, the awareness and requirement for space utilisation has seen a drastic change. “The national space agency is looking forward to start ups to venture into the space sector.

Also, the expectation from the public on space achievements has increased manifold. Chandrayaan-3 was envisaged a decade back. It has now led to fruition. Going forward, ISRO has plans for multiple interplanetary missions. Currently, they are in different stages,” Appanna elaborates.

Laying emphasis on the need to focus on basic sciences, the scientist says the ISRO’s Yuvika (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram) young scientist programme aimed at introducing the younger generation to the emerging trends of space and technology. “With an intention to catch them young, ‘Yuvika’ encourages students to look beyond regular streams and get into research mode,” the scientist explains. Apart from Gaganyaan, ISRO is focusing on the Venus Orbiter Mission, also known as Shukrayaan, space travel and other missions.