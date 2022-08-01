Visakhapatnam: Holistic approach to ban single use plastic

Visakhapatnam: Besides enforcing a ban on single use plastic, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is providing a platform for the people to opt for alternatives.

In line with this, a fair showcasing alternative for plastic utilities is going to be set up at the beach road for three days, starting August 13.

The ban on single use plastic came into existence from June 5 in the GVMC limits of the city. Much before that, the corporation has taken up an extensive awareness campaigns against bidding adieu to plastic essentials followed by suppling of cloth bags. Post the enforcement of the ban, the focus is also on taking action against those violating it. "There is a huge change among people in pushing the plastic supplies away. Thanks to the number of campaigns taken up by the GVMC, the consumers are now quite conscious of the environment and think twice before making a wrong choice. The focus is not just on the plastic ban but to bring in a behavioral change among the consumers, the biggest challenge that needs to be dealt with," explains Lakshmisha.

Apparently, the Commissioner believes in the concept of holistic approach in bringing a difference among people's preferences, encouraging them to make healthier choices.

Along with banning the single use plastic supplies, the corporation is according equal importance to providing an avenue for alternative supplies. As a part of it, the corporation is facilitating a three-day exhibition at the beach road. Those who are operating food business, snack centers, tiffin outlets and other commercial units can avail the platform as a number of eco-friendly supplies will be displayed at the counters. Earlier, an eco-friendly bazaar was launched at the beach road for the same purpose.

Further, the Commissioner mentions that stringent action would be taken against those operating business activities on the beach road without seeking proper permits. Speaking about unauthorised vendors on the beach road, Lakshmisha clarifies that steps would be initiated after checking on several details, including rents paid at regular intervals. Each outlet will be reviewed in detail, the Commissioner adds.