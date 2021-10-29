Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Packaging Centre launched at APIIC

Visakhapatnam: The packaging system plays a key role in the growth of many companies across the world, said Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary S Kishore.

Inaugurating the Indian Institute of Packaging Centre at APIIC Bhavan in Atchutapuram on Thursday, he said the packaging system would enhance the reputation of the industry so that exports would also increase.

Kishore opined that specialised training in the field of packaging will be very resourceful.

AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subramanyam appreciated the Central government for setting up a packaging training centre in Visakhapatnam. He said the packaging sector was witnessing a growing demand.

He mentioned that the introduction of the specialised courses in the field guarantees employment.

Indian Institute of Packaging chairman SN Venkatraman, IIP Deputy Director Nataraj, industrialists G Sambasiva Rao, P Krishna Prasad, Kumar Raja, CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar and others participated.