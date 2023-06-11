Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy to host yoga camp at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: As a run-up to the ‘International Yoga Day’, the Indian Navy is organising a yoga camp in Visakhapatnam on Monday from 6 am to 7 am.

The event is planned to be conducted by the Eastern Naval Command near Kursura Submarine Museum at RK Beach to promote physical fitness and encourage healthy lifestyle.

Yoga as a discipline has been an integral part of the Indian Navy’s physical and mental wellness regimen and has been regularly practiced onboard ships and establishments.

The camp will include personnel from the Indian Navy will not only actively participate but also conduct yoga asanas such as Surya namaskar, Vajrasana, pranayama, Savasana, Sukhasana and many more.

People of Visakhapatnam are invited to avail the opportunity and be a part of the ancient wellness programme that nourishes body, mind and soul.