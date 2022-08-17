Visakhapatnam: INSA lecture workshop held

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Science Biotechnology Department and Indian National Science Academy (INSA) jointly organised a workshop at the campus here on Tuesday.

Focused on the topic 'Recent Advances in Genomics and Transgenesis', the workshop was inaugurated by the institution's School of Science Principal M. Sarathchandrababu.

Around 150 students from 15 degree colleges in and around Visakhapatnam participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said that genomics and transgenesis have revolutionised the field of biotechnology in various aspects such as development of recombinant vaccines, health products, animal husbandry and improvement in nutritionally beneficial crops.

The INSA workshop aims to bring awareness to students about the latest advancements and recent trends in areas of genomics and transgenesis, he added. Tata Institute for genetics and society (TIGS) Director Rakesh Mishra delivered a talk on nuclear architecture and the structural basis of mitotic memory. He advised the students to learn about genetics as it is going to change the future health of mankind.