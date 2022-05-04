Visakhapatnam: Jagananna colonies will be completed by June 2023

Visakhapatnam: The construction of the houses in YSR Jagananna Colonies will be completed by June 2023, said Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pandey.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Special Secretary said all the details were examined, including water, availability of cement and sand for the construction of houses at the layouts from the engineering assistants of the secretariat in rural areas.

He directed the housing department officials and engineering staff to go to the layouts and provide necessary arrangements.

Further, Rahul Pandey said the government has sanctioned 13,481 houses in rural and one lakh houses in urban areas in Visakhapatnam.

Housing Department Project Director P Srinivasa Rao, DEs, AEs and other officials were present.