Visakhapatnam: Legal awareness classes mooted in tribal areas

Visakhapatnam: Director of Andhra Pradesh tribal welfare department Gandham Chandrudu suggested to conduct awareness classes on tribal laws, rights and government schemes rolled out for them.

Holding a review meeting with the office staff at Rushikonda here on Wednesday, Gandham Chandrudu said keeping the development of the tribal areas in view, awareness classes should be conducted.

Further, he directed the officials to identify the needs to strengthen the tribal culture, research and training and come up with proposals at the earliest.

He said training classes should be conducted in the tribal areas to train the teachers through multi-lingual based approach. He opined that training should be conducted in English and mother tongue in coordination with the education department.

Later, he visited the tribal welfare school of excellence at Marikavalasa and interacted with the tribal students. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was providing excellent coaching and required study material to the students. He appealed to the students to avail the services of training centres and score top ranks in IIT, NEET and NIT exams.

During the visit, the Director had a lunch with the students and he also served food to them. He expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of vegetables and issued show cause notice to vegetable supplier and deputy warden.

Speaking on the occasion, ITDA project officer R Gopala Krishna said 48 students got selected for NIT, 13 for IIT and 13 for MBBS as of now from the School of Excellence.

Executive engineer of tribal welfare department Raju, deputy engineer Simmanna, professor Dr N Srinivas, staff V Sunil and N Sita Ramaiah from the Institute of Tribal Culture Research and Training centre were present on the occasion.