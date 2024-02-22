Live
- Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party
- Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
- Profit booking halts 6-day bull run
- Uppercase unveils school backpacks
- Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes
- DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030
- FM for weeding out illegal loan apps
- Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3
- Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict
- Shanmukh Jaswanth arrest: Police takes the youtube sensation into custody in drugs case
Visakhapatnam: Man caught while kidnapping a 3-yr-old
Locals caught a stranger who tried to kidnap a three-year-old girl and handed him over to the police.
Visakhapatnam : Locals caught a stranger who tried to kidnap a three-year-old girl and handed him over to the police. The incident took place at Akkayyapalem of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The locals stated that the accused had been keeping a watch on her whereabouts since Tuesday.
Residents caught the kidnapper who was coming out of the residence with the child. Locals tied him to an electric pole and handed him over to the IV town police. The police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case for further investigation.
