Visakhapatnam: Man caught while kidnapping a 3-yr-old

Locals caught a stranger who tried to kidnap a three-year-old girl and handed him over to the police.

Visakhapatnam : Locals caught a stranger who tried to kidnap a three-year-old girl and handed him over to the police. The incident took place at Akkayyapalem of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The locals stated that the accused had been keeping a watch on her whereabouts since Tuesday.

Residents caught the kidnapper who was coming out of the residence with the child. Locals tied him to an electric pole and handed him over to the IV town police. The police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case for further investigation.

