Visakhapatnam: MILAN foreign delegates visit Bodhgaya, Taj Mahal

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise MILAN-2022, an outstation tour was organised for the foreign delegates.

Highlighting India's rich heritage and culture, the delegates from friendly foreign navies paid a visit to Bodhgaya and Agra.

At Bodhgaya in Bihar, the foreign naval personnel visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Mahabodhi Temple, 80 feet tall Buddha and were given a guided tour to the famous 'Tergar' Monastery.

Meanwhile, some of them were taken on a guided tour to the Taj Mahal and a windshield tour of Agra Fort.

The delegates also visited Kalakriti Culture and Convention Centre at Agra, where the traditional inlay works on marble, handloom and handicraft items were displayed.

Mirroring India's growing stature as a responsible and reliable partner in the maritime domain, the current edition of the MILAN has grown both in terms of its complexity and might.

After concluding the harbour phase of the international event, the sea phase of MILAN-2022 began on Tuesday and will continue till March 4. The first phase of the biennial naval exercise saw a participation of 39 friendly countries.

Highlighting the theme of the event 'Camaraderie, cohesion and collaboration', the four-day-long event includes exercises both at sea surface and under sea and also in the air.