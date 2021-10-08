Visakhapatnam: Minister unveils 1,000 LPM O2 plant at GHCCD

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's goal was to strengthen the healthcare sector across the State, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating a Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen plant at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the minister mentioned that the plant will provide oxygen facility to 100 beds and the total bed capacity in the hospital is 300.

The plant was established with a capacity of 1,000 LPM at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore. In line with this, Rs 80 lakh from the Centre and Rs 30 lakh from the state government allocated for the plant.

Further, the minister said the North Andhra districts along with East Godavari district depended on Visakhapatnam for medical treatment. The State government was developing hospitals in the city to meet the needs, he added.

The minister appealed to the people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during the festivals. VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, medical officers, and para medical staff were present.