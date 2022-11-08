Visakhapatnam: Modernised Gokul Park inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the 'Kartika Pournami' festival in view, Gokul Park has been modernised for the convenience of the people, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. Inaugurating the park along with GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu and MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav here on Monday, the Mayor said the park was modernised at a cost of Rs 30.5 lakh. A number of devotees visit Sree Krishna Mandir in Gokul Park on the beach road during the month of Karthika Masam.

As a part of the development works, an arch, a shade for Radha Krishna idols with banyan tree, cement benches for visitors, repairs of pillars along the beach side, painting, flooring and electricity work were completed. Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner Raja Babu said all measures were taken to ensure that devotees do not face any problem on the day of Kartika Pournami at the venue. He said facilities like drinking water, lights, sanitation and toilets were taken care of.

The Commissioner appealed to the devotees to throw waste, including food items and puja materials in the dust bins set up there. He advised not to use single use plastic on the beach and switch to alternative material. Former MLAs Pinninti Varalakshmi, Palla Srinivasa Rao, corporator U Narayana Rao, District Yadava Sangam president Ommi Sanyasi Rao, former presidents Bharanikana Rama Rao and others were present.