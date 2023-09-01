Visakhapatnam: ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ to be conferred on Annavarapu Ramaswamy

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Visakha Music and Dance Academy (VMDA) GRK Prasad (Rambabu) said eminent violin maestro Padma Shri Annavarapu Ramaswamy will be conferred with ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ title.

Speaking at a press conference held at Kalabharati here on Thursday, he said the VMDA has been promoting performing arts and culture, providing a platform for a number of artistes to showcase their talent and recognise them in their respective fields for the past 36 years.

On the occasion of the VMDA’s 37th year anniversary, performances of renowned musical artists will be held from September 2 to 7 at Kalabharati Auditorium, he informed.

The secretary said national-level music and drama performances are being organised to mark the anniversary celebrations.

As part of ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ title, a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate of appreciation and a set of new clothes, a golden lotus worth Rs 2 lakh will be presented.

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu as guest, informed Rambabu. During the programme, the ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ recipient Ramaswamy would perform a music concert.

Kalabharati president MSN Raju, president of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Pydah Krishna Prasad among others were present.